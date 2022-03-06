Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 7, 2022

March 8th celebrates International Women’s Day. Here’s to the amazing women in our lives! May we know them, may we be them and may we raise them well. Butte Plaza Mall

MARILYN, you have earned your wings. Your spirit ascended high into the sky; after all this time, I still wonder why. I remember the evening, I kissed you good-bye; the memories of you, bring tears to my eyes. When you come for me, I’ll let out a sigh; I’ll know for eternity, together we’ll fly. Love forever, Bob

MARILYN, may the wind of heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear, how much we love and miss you and wish that you were here. Forever in our hearts. Love Bill and Joan

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

