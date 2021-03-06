 Skip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 7, 2021
March 8, celebrates International Women’s Day. Here’s to the amazing women in our lives! May we know them, may we be them and may we raise them well. Butte Plaza Mall

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lady of the Rockies is having its annual pasty sale March 22-26. 

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

