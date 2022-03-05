Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 6, 2022

Remembering D.J. SMOLLACK on his 10th anniversary. Death, leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal. Missing you more every day. Love Your Family and Friends

In loving memory of BERNIE LAZZARI, our beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather, as he celebrates his first birthday in heaven. Love Your Family

In loving memory of our mom HELEN BRINEY on her anniversary ( 3-6) and her birthday (3-28). Forever in our hearts. Love Gary, Larry, Susie and Families

In loving memory of JAMES D. MILLER on your 3rd anniversary. Thanks for watching over us. Love your family in Montana, Idaho, Virginia, Washington and Vermont … Bye for now

In loving memory of BERNIE LAZZARI on his 97th earthly birthday and his first heavenly birthday. Love and miss you dad. Chris & Dan and Family

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

