 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 5, 2022

  • 0

Remembering our husband and father VERN BLACK on his 8th Anniversary in heaven. Those who touch our lives, stay in our hearts forever. Love and miss you, Joanne, Lisa, Dale and Families

**

Thank you, ST.JUDE, ST. FRANCIS, HOLY SPIRIT, BLESSED MOTHER AND SACRED HEART OF JESUS for prayers answered. L. A.

**

Remembering our very dear friend VERN BLACK. Gone from sight for 8 years, but always in our hearts and minds. We cherish the memories! Love and miss you, Carol and Jim

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Drones play role in Ukraine War

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News