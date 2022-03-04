Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 5, 2022

Remembering our husband and father VERN BLACK on his 8th Anniversary in heaven. Those who touch our lives, stay in our hearts forever. Love and miss you, Joanne, Lisa, Dale and Families

**

Thank you, ST.JUDE, ST. FRANCIS, HOLY SPIRIT, BLESSED MOTHER AND SACRED HEART OF JESUS for prayers answered. L. A.

**

Remembering our very dear friend VERN BLACK. Gone from sight for 8 years, but always in our hearts and minds. We cherish the memories! Love and miss you, Carol and Jim

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

