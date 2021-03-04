Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 5, 2021

In loving memory of our loving husband and father VERN BLACK on his 7th anniversary in heaven. Forever in our hearts. Joanne, Lisa, Dale, and families

**

In loving memory of our dear friend, VERN BLACK. We’ve missed you every day for the last seven years. We cherished our memories of all the good times we shared. Love and miss you, Carol and Jim

**

In loving memory of our cousin, DONNA REILLY on her 1st anniversary in heaven. Loved and missed by so many! Carol and Jim

**

In loving memory of COREY CURRAN on his 50th birthday. Sadly and forever missed every day. Love, Mom, Dad and family

**

In loving memory of our Mother, Grannie and G.G., PAT BARTOLETTI. We are blessed with your love and life lessons everyday. You are our sunshine. We love you!! Your family

**