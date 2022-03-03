Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 4, 2022

FATHER JACK HUNTHAUSEN, a good and faithful servant, (7-25-27 to 3-4-19). Loving and missing you. Your Family

In loving memory to RITA EMERSON. A great lady! Rest in Peace my friend. My deepest condolences to Todd and Shelly and the Emerson and Shaffer families. Michelle and Jerry Kriskovich

In memory and celebration of MARGARET ELSIE KIRBY APLIN… will think of you each Valentine’s Day. Your Nieces and Nephews

NOVENA TO ST. JUDE

May the Sacred Heart of Jesus be adored, glorified, loved & preserved throughout the world now and forever. Sacred Heart of Jesus, pray for us. St Jude worker of miracles pray for us. St. Jude, helper of the hopeless, pray for us. Say prayer earnestly 9 times a day for 9 days. Your prayer will be answered. This novena never fails. Publication must be promised. Thank you, St Jude. DRR

SHOP HOURS Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

