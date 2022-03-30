 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 31, 2022

Fifty is just nifty just like you JACK ARTHUR. Happy Birthday and many more. Love, All of Us

**

MAUR — the years go by, the hurt is still here. Keep watching over me. I miss you so. Jane

**

In loving memory MAUREEN YELENICH on your 5th Anniversary in Heaven. We miss you more each day. We love you and miss you dearly. Love Your Family

**

AGNES “JEAN” BROTHERS. You will be missed. RIP. Tods & Bev

**

In loving memory of MARY ELLEN CRNICH. Sympathy to Tom and Family. Pat and Gayle Reardon

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

