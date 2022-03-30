Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 31, 2022

Fifty is just nifty just like you JACK ARTHUR. Happy Birthday and many more. Love, All of Us

**

MAUR — the years go by, the hurt is still here. Keep watching over me. I miss you so. Jane

**

In loving memory MAUREEN YELENICH on your 5th Anniversary in Heaven. We miss you more each day. We love you and miss you dearly. Love Your Family

**

AGNES “JEAN” BROTHERS. You will be missed. RIP. Tods & Bev

**

In loving memory of MARY ELLEN CRNICH. Sympathy to Tom and Family. Pat and Gayle Reardon

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0