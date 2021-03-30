Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 31, 2021

Dear MAUR, the loneliness doesn’t go away. I miss you so please watch over me and protect me. Jane

In loving memory of JIM BENSKI on his 70th birthday in heaven. Miss you and love you. Joe, Karen, Amber and Chris

In loving memory of MAUREEN YELENICH on this your 4th anniversary in heaven. Can’t believe it has been four years! We love you and miss you more every day. Love, your family

In loving remembrance of Dad number two BOB BENNIE. All my love to all the Bennies. Love “Da”

Missing you DELORES SULLIVAN and know you’re taking care of heaven's newest angel. From the Hardesty and Reopelle families

In loving memory LU ANNE BENNETT. Rest in peace. Linda Kehoe

