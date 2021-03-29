Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 30, 2021

In memory of MARIE (MONDELLI) RUZICKA, born and raised in Butte, MT June 10, 1929-Dec 27, 2020. Livermore, CA

On your birthday, Mom 3-29-21 ELIZABETH VEGA. Love is the memory our heart is keeping. We miss and love you Mom. Forever, Your Family

With so much love in memory of our Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma, DOROTHY GRONVOLD on her first anniversary in heaven. Miss and think of you every day. You’re forever in our hearts. Doug, Wayne & Family and LeAnne & Family

In loving memory of our Dad, Grandpa and Great-Grandpa, RANDY GRONVOLD, on his 106th birthday. Forever in our hearts. Miss and love you always, Doug, Wayne, LeAnne and Family

