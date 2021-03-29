 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 30, 2021
0 comments

Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 30, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In memory of MARIE (MONDELLI) RUZICKA, born and raised in Butte, MT June 10, 1929-Dec 27, 2020. Livermore, CA

**

On your birthday, Mom 3-29-21 ELIZABETH VEGA. Love is the memory our heart is keeping. We miss and love you Mom. Forever, Your Family

**

With so much love in memory of our Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma, DOROTHY GRONVOLD on her first anniversary in heaven. Miss and think of you every day. You’re forever in our hearts. Doug, Wayne & Family and LeAnne & Family

**

In loving memory of our Dad, Grandpa and Great-Grandpa, RANDY GRONVOLD, on his 106th birthday. Forever in our hearts. Miss and love you always, Doug, Wayne, LeAnne and Family

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

NY Woman: Gov. Cuomo forced kisses on my cheek

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Wotanism' ritual in Butte
Local

'Wotanism' ritual in Butte

Ron McVan of Butte, the author of several books espousing white supremacy and "Wotanism," an Aryan-focused religion created by McVan and other…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News