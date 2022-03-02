Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 3, 2022

In loving memory of LAURA D’ARCY on this 12th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by Jerry, Jody, Jeff and Families

WATTULA — Most people NEVER get so lucky to have someone so beautiful and special come into their lives! Sadly, the “candle of life” burned out two months ago for this Finlander girl. Today we need your beautiful smile and loving spirit now more than ever. Fritz

Happy Birthday, JIM ARMSTRONG, on what would be your 103rd birthday on March 1st. We love you and miss you, but know you are in a much better place. Enjoy the birthday dinner Mom fixes you! Love, Lori, Gary, Ed, Patty and grandkids

