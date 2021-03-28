 Skip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 29, 2021
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 29, 2021

Happy 1st heavenly birthday Mom and Grama Judy (JUDY BARNEY). Thanks for the beautiful babies you picked out for us!! Love, Bill, Julie, Jackie and families

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

