Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 28, 2021

In loving memory of our Dad, Grandpa and Great-Grandpa, RANDY GRANVOLD, on his 106th birthday. Forever in our hearts. Miss and love you always, Doug, Wayne, LeAnne and family

**

Remembering the 104th birthday of PAUL MICHALSKY, husband, dad and papa, very very special dad. Missed each and every day. Always in our thoughts and prayers and forever young in our hearts. With love, Jerry, JoAnn, Don, Colleen and families

**

In memory of ARTHUR H. DICK. In honor of your 10th anniversary in heaven. You are one of a kind. Your loving family

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

