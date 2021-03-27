 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 28, 2021
0 comments

Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 28, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In loving memory of our Dad, Grandpa and Great-Grandpa, RANDY GRANVOLD, on his 106th birthday. Forever in our hearts. Miss and love you always, Doug, Wayne, LeAnne and family

**

Remembering the 104th birthday of PAUL MICHALSKY, husband, dad and papa, very very special dad. Missed each and every day. Always in our thoughts and prayers and forever young in our hearts. With love, Jerry, JoAnn, Don, Colleen and families

**

In memory of ARTHUR H. DICK.  In honor of your 10th anniversary in heaven. You are one of a kind. Your loving family

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Missoula horse trainer takes in wild mustangs

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Wotanism' ritual in Butte
Local

'Wotanism' ritual in Butte

Ron McVan of Butte, the author of several books espousing white supremacy and "Wotanism," an Aryan-focused religion created by McVan and other…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News