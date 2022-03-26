 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 27, 2022

Happy Birthday SARA MARIE CROWLEY in Heaven! Oh, how we miss your beautiful smile, your laugh and your being you! Not a day goes by that you are not thought of! We love you and miss you! Love All Your Family

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

