 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 26, 2022

  • 0

In loving memory of a very special woman HILDA RUFFATTO. We miss you every day. Continue to watch over us. Happy Birthday! Love from all of your Family.

**

Wishing my Brother “BOBBY O” O’CONNOR Happy Birthday, celebrating his 72nd in Heaven with family and his best friends Bob O and Al. The Lady shines on us because of you guys. Happy Birthday. Sharon. Dan and our Families

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

As Russia bans Facebook and Instagram, what alternatives will Russian social media users turn to?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News