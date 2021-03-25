 Skip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 26, 2021
In loving memory of HILDA RUFFATTO on her birthday. Missing you today and always. Love, from all your family

Remembering my brother BOBBY O’CONNOR on his 71st birthday. You are always in our hearts and will always be remembered. Sharon and family

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lady of the Rockies is having its annual pasty sale March 22-26. 

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

