Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 25, 2022

In memory of PAT “SHY” SHEA , on his Birthday in Heaven. We miss you more with each passing day. We know you and Keegs are always watching over us. So many memories are cherished deep in our hearts. You are forever missed, forever remembered and forever loved. Your Family

