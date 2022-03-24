 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 25, 2022

  • 0

In memory of PAT “SHY” SHEA, on his Birthday in Heaven. We miss you more with each passing day. We know you and Keegs are always watching over us. So many memories are cherished deep in our hearts. You are forever missed, forever remembered and forever loved. Your Family

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

UFC star Conor McGregor charged by police in Ireland for alleged dangerous driving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News