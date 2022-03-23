 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 24, 2022

In memory of BILL HICKEY on his 78th Birthday. Watch over us and keep us safe. Miss you! Love, Rickey

Happy birthday, JOHNNY SHEA. You always had wisdom and wit. We were blessed to have you. You have freedom from pain and able to run, walk and possibly fly. You are missed. Connie & Tommy

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

