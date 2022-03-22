 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 24, 2022

In memory of RUTH JUAREZ on her birthday. You are missed today and every day. Wish you were with us to celebrate your special day. Love, Juarez Family

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

