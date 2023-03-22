In loving memory of BILL RICHARDS. Mel, Vicki and Family
In loving memory of RUTH JUAREZ on her Birthday. Please continue to watch over us, keep us safe and together. You are missed every day. Your Loving Family
In memory of KATHLEEN MARIE HEANEY. To family, loved ones and friends: saying sorry for your troubles. Sad does not feel adequate for your great loss. God Bless you and take care. Willette Mitchell
In memory of MERRIE YOUNG, may you Rest in Peace. Love & prayers, Linda
In loving memory of RUTH JUAREZ on her Birthday. We will forever have you in our hearts. Today we will remember all of the good times. Celebrate today with Johnny. Love and miss you. Juarez Family
