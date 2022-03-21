Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 22, 2022

In loving memory of BILL DUDDING on your 8th anniversary and 85th birthday in heaven. Sadly missed by June and Logan

Happy 92nd Birthday in Heaven to my Mom PAT STARCEVICH. Even though you are not here with us on your birthday, you are unified in heaven with you dear husband and son Chuck on this special day. Rejoice! Hugs and Kisses, Cathy

To our wonderful parents MADELINE AND MURVINE on their Birthdays. Mom on 3/10, you were 107, Dad on 3/29, 115 for you. We miss and love you both always. Murv, Connie, Dee, Bill, Margie, John and your Family

