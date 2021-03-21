Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 22, 2021

In loving memory of BILL DUDDING on his 7 th anniversary in heaven and 84 th birthday. Sadly missed by June and Logan

**

Missing my MOM, PAT STARCEVICH on her 91 st BIRTHDAY. Celebrate with our angels — your beloved HUSBAND and your beloved son CHUCK. Hugs and kisses, Cathy

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lady of the Rockies is having its annual pasty sale March 22-26.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net