Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 20, 2021

In loving memory of JIGGS STEVENSON on your birthday. We will always carry you in our hearts. Happy birthday. Love, Dee, Lonnie, Bill, Tessie, Joe, Vickie, Shawna and families, Vonnie and family, Ed and Mary Martin and family. God bless and watch over you always.

Happy birthday my dearest JIGGS STEVENSON, five birthdays without you here. God bless and celebrate with all of our family and friends. I hope Kirk Tocher is baking the cake. God bless you and everyone there. Dee, Lonnie, Bill, Joe and Shawna

Happy birthday in heaven ED CUMMINGS. We miss you everyday. Watch over all of us. Love, your family

Celebrating NANCY AND TOM BRADY (the original) on their 50th WEDDING ANNIVERSARY. May God continue to bless your scared union. Love — The Payne and Brady families

In Memory of our loving Father EARL DEAN on his birthday. Love, your children — Nettie, Alice, Allen and Martin

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lady of the Rockies is having its annual pasty sale March 22-26. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

