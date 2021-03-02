Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 2, 2021

Remembering GRANPA TOM O’CONNOR celebrating his 108th birthday in heaven. You are always in our hearts. Sharon and family

**

In loving memory of the late LOUISE PELLY on her anniversary 3-1-21. Love and prayers, Al

**

In memory of IRENE COLENSO. Every day we wonder how we have made it without you. You always made everyday special in your own way. You’re gone but not forgotten. Love and miss you always. Marilyn, Don and Bill

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

