Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 19, 2021

Happy 80 th birthday in heaven JIM. You are always in our hearts and will always be remembered. Love, Laura and Uzlic family

**

In memory of DAVE GATES. It doesn’t seem possible that 10 years have passed. Sometimes it feels like yesterday. Sadly missed, Gayle

**

In loving memory of CATHERINE FOLEY on her 17 th anniversary in heaven. Love you and miss you mom. Karen and family

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lady of the Rockies is having its annual pasty sale March 22-26.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net