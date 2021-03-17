 Skip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 18, 2021
With so much love in memory of our Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma, DOROTHY GRANVOLD on her first anniversary in heaven. Miss and think of you every day. You’re forever in our hearts. Doug, Wayne and family and LeAnne and family

**

Happy birthday DAD. We love you and miss you. Take care of us. Love you always, Button, Dan, Janis, Jamie, Gene, Britt, and Scott

**

In loving memory of ROY BOOTH on your 8th anniversary in heaven. Love, Bill, Linda, Todd, Amanda, Brenner and Branley

**

We honor our parents on their birthdays. MOM on March 10, our wishes were with you, and DAD we’ll be thinking of you on the 29th. HAPPY BIRTHDAY with love and HAPPY EASTER. Murv, Connie, Dee, Bill, Margie, John and families

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lady of the Rockies is having its annual pasty sale March 22-26. 

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

