Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 17, 2022

In loving memory of LORENA KRAUSE on her favorite holiday. Tracey

**

In memory of BILL HICKEY AND COLLEEN HICKEY NELSON on one of their favorite days. Love, Rickey

**

In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else can ever fill. Missing you on your first St. Patrick’s Day in heaven. Love and miss you Mom (MARIE HUBLEY). Bernie, Kathy, John, Becky, Mary & Mark and Families

**

Happy St. Patrick’s Day to two very special people, BONNIE GORDON and my cousin ED CUMMINGS. This was our favorite day and we had many, many good times. Happy birthday on the 20th ED. Love you both, Eileen

**

MARCIA BARSANTI-BUGNI-PINCH was brought back home to Butte, following her passing on December 28, 2021, after 83 years on this earth. We celebrate your life on this St. Patrick’s Day. You will be forever in our hearts. Please raise a glass with us, in her honor. Family and friends will gather at Maloney’s after the parade, then Best Western Lounge later in the afternoon. You had a true Montana heart, full of grace and grit. You made a big impression, on everyone you met. Fearless and full of fire, a true Montana’s child. For you were born and bred Montana wild.

**

Happy heavenly 50th birthday, DEBORAH ANN MCKINNON. We love and miss you so much. Love, your mother Pauline and daughter Katelyn

**

May the Sacred Heart of Jesus be adored, glorified, loved & preserved throughout the world now and forever. Sacred Heart of Jesus, pray for us. St Jude worker of miracles pray for us. St. Jude, helper of the hopeless, pray for us. Say prayer earnestly 9 times a day for 9 days, must publish

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0