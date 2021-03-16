 Skip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 17, 2021
GRAM PEG, we miss you every day, but especially today. We know you are having a good time with BETTS, SHIRLEY, PATTY and the rest of your friends. Cheers! Love, The Gang

We pray for OUR LADY OF KNOCK, the Golden Rose, The Queen of Ireland, watch over your people in this St. Patrick’s Day. A friend in Butte, MT

In loving memory of BILL HICKEY AND COLLEEN HICKEY NELSON on one of our favorite days. Think of you daily. Love, Rickey

In loving memory of my dear friend BONNIE GORDON on our favorite day “St Patrick’s Day.” We had so many good times. I miss you everyday, especially today. Friends forever, Eileen

In loving memory of ANN BRADY (nee’ WYNNE) Tallaght, Dublin/Curry, Sligo, Ireland. Your Montana Cousins

In loving memory of my sister BRIDGIE VERCELLA.  I cannot believe you passed away 31 years ago. I will never forget your wit and heart-warming smile. Love you and always will. Judy Schwanke

JIM “MEATS” O’SULLIVAN, Irish hearts are filled with happiness knowing you will always love us. Love from Kaymer, Kathy, the O’Sullivans and Sullivans

PEGGY “PAT” O’NEILL SERLING, God blessed us with your Irish spark and love, you live in our hearts forever. We love you — O’Neills, O’Sullivans and Niiyas

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lady of the Rockies is having its annual pasty sale March 22-26. 

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

