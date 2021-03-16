Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 17, 2021

GRAM PEG, we miss you every day, but especially today. We know you are having a good time with BETTS, SHIRLEY, PATTY and the rest of your friends. Cheers! Love, The Gang

**

We pray for OUR LADY OF KNOCK, the Golden Rose, The Queen of Ireland, watch over your people in this St. Patrick’s Day. A friend in Butte, MT

**

In loving memory of BILL HICKEY AND COLLEEN HICKEY NELSON on one of our favorite days. Think of you daily. Love, Rickey

**

In loving memory of my dear friend BONNIE GORDON on our favorite day “St Patrick’s Day.” We had so many good times. I miss you everyday, especially today. Friends forever, Eileen

**

In loving memory of ANN BRADY (nee’ WYNNE) Tallaght, Dublin/Curry, Sligo, Ireland. Your Montana Cousins

**

In loving memory of my sister BRIDGIE VERCELLA. I cannot believe you passed away 31 years ago. I will never forget your wit and heart-warming smile. Love you and always will. Judy Schwanke