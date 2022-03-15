Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 16, 2022

**

In loving memory of RICHARD “RICK” FOLEY on his first anniversary in heaven. You are truly loved and missed. Keep watching over us! Love Cathy, Nicole, Koda and Keaton

