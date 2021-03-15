Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 16, 2021

Our Lady is lit tonight in memory of two great aunts, HELEN HARRINGTON KELLY AND CATHERINE “TOOTS” KELLY on the eve of one of their favorite days. May you both rest in peace. The Green Family

STEVE , happy birthday belated. Love you, Mickey. Happy 40 th anniversary to the love of my life. I’ll always love you, Mickey

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lady of the Rockies is having its annual pasty sale March 22-26.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net