Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 15, 2022

In loving memory of JOHN STERGAR (9-16-32 to 3-15-11) All the beautiful memories are mine to keep. Missing and loving you, Jean
**
SHAUN DOHERTY. Happy birthday! You are so missed and loved by all your family.
**
In memory of BETTY ANN McNABB on her 86th birthday. Think of you often and miss our lunches. Thanks for the memories. Bev and Carol
**
Happy birthday in heaven to my husband, MIKE ROSS. You may be gone but you will never be forgotten. I love and miss you every day. Love Eileen
**
In loving memory on your birthday JACK McCAFFERY. You are missed. Love Kathy and Family
**
For BUBBA, Forever and always, Love, Mary Kay
**
