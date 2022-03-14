Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 15, 2022

In loving memory of JOHN STERGAR (9-16-32 to 3-15-11) All the beautiful memories are mine to keep. Missing and loving you, Jean

**

SHAUN DOHERTY. Happy birthday! You are so missed and loved by all your family.

**

In memory of BETTY ANN McNABB on her 86th birthday. Think of you often and miss our lunches. Thanks for the memories. Bev and Carol

**

Happy birthday in heaven to my husband, MIKE ROSS. You may be gone but you will never be forgotten. I love and miss you every day. Love Eileen

**

In loving memory on your birthday JACK McCAFFERY. You are missed. Love Kathy and Family

**

For BUBBA, Forever and always, Love, Mary Kay

**

