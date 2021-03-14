Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 15, 2021

For BUBBA forever and always, Love, Mary Kay

**

JOHN STERGAR 1932-2011. If I could have a wish, I’d pray to God for yesterday and you. Missing you every second of everyday. Always and forever in my heart. Jean

**

BETTY McNABB, happy birthday in heaven. We miss your warm smile and your kindness. Love, your family

**

In loving memory of my husband MIKE ROSS on his birthday 3/15 and my cousin ED CUMMINGS 3/20. May you both rest in peace. I miss you everyday. Love, Eileen

**

Happy Birthday SHAUN DOHERTY. Miss you everyday, “Forever 30.” Love, your family

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lady of the Rockies is having its annual pasty sale March 22-26. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

