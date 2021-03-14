Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 15, 2021

For BUBBA forever and always, Love, Mary Kay
JOHN STERGAR 1932-2011. If I could have a wish, I’d pray to God for yesterday and you. Missing you every second of everyday. Always and forever in my heart. Jean
BETTY McNABB, happy birthday in heaven. We miss your warm smile and your kindness. Love, your family
In loving memory of my husband MIKE ROSS on his birthday 3/15 and my cousin ED CUMMINGS 3/20. May you both rest in peace. I miss you everyday. Love, Eileen
Happy Birthday SHAUN DOHERTY. Miss you everyday, “Forever 30.” Love, your family
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lady of the Rockies is having its annual pasty sale March 22-26.
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net