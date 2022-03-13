 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 14, 2022

Thinking of our kind, beautiful sister, SHEILA SULLIVAN CUTLER , on her heavenly birthday. We miss and love you so very much. Much Love, Kate, Tom and Coll

“The Lord is a refuge for the oppressed, a stronghold in times of trouble.” In loving memory of SHEILA CUTLER on her 4th birthday in heaven. You are dearly loved and missed every day by many. Love, Stacey, Katie, Corey and Marc

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

