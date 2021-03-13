Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 14, 2021

In loving memory of KELLY BOWEN. Taken way too soon from us one year ago today. Please watch over us. Love and miss you, Grandma and Grandpa Van Elsberg, Mom (Kim), Dad, Aireanna, Blake, Cordel, and Andrew

In memory of EMILY KUMP JURSNIK on your 100th birthday. Missed and loved by your ten children

Through tears she looked up to heaven, for she trusted in the Lord wholeheartedly. (Dan13:35) In loving memory of SHEILA CUTLER on your 3rd birthday in heaven. You are dearly loved and missed everyday by many. Love, Stacey, Katie, Corey and Marc

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lady of the Rockies is having its annual pasty sale March 22-26. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

