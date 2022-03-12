Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 13, 2022

TONY HURTADO, three years ago you went to be with dad. It feels like it’s been forever ago and like yesterday all the same time. We love and miss you so much. Love your friends and family

MOM, GRANDMA PETE — Happy birthday, we love you and miss you. Continue to keep watch over us. Love, Your Family

In loving memory of my Sister BRIDGIE VERCELLA. It’s so hard to believe you passed away 33 years ago today. I will never forget your wit or heart-warming smile. I will always love you. Judy Schwanke

In loving memory of STORMI J. (DENNIS LEE MILLER) SKYE. (11/3/56-3/4/22). If tears could build a stairway, and memories a lane, I’d walk right up to heaven and bring you home again. You will be deeply missed, and forever loved. Rest in Peace. From Linda and Bill

Happy 100th birthday TILLIE HANSON (Mom & Grandma) March 14th. Happy 75th Anniversary BOB & TILLIE HANSON (Mom & Dad) Grandma & Grandpa, March 13th. We love and miss you. Carol McIntosh, Bob & Kathy Hanson, Peter & Bonnie Ministrelli, JoAnne & Mike Wortman, John & Sue Hanson & Families

