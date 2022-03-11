Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 12, 2022

Thank you, ST.JUDE, ST. FRANCIS, HOLY SPIRIT, BLESSED MOTHER AND SACRED HEART OF JESUS for prayers answered. L. A.

In loving memory of MARIE CROWLEY. It’s been 30 years since we felt your arms around us. We miss you every day. Love, Your Family

MARIAH, thinking of you as always on your birthday. The Ellingwoods

In memory of our special angel MARIAH McCARTHY on her 15th anniversary dancing with the angels. You are our inspiration, forever watching over us. You are so loved and missed daily. We were blessed to have you for 14 years. Grammie & Papa

MARIAH DAYE McCARTHY. Happy 29th birthday in heaven. You are always on our minds and forever in our hearts. Love, Uncle Dan & Juju

SHOP HOURS Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

