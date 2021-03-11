 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 12, 2021
0 comments

Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 12, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Remembering MARIAH McCARTHY on her birthday. Always in our hearts. Judy, Ned, Kevin, Annie, Brian, and Krista

**

In loving memory of our special angel MARIAH McCARTHY on her 28th birthday. We love you and miss you more each day. Grannie and Papa

**

MARIAH DAYE McCARTHY happy 28th birthday in heaven! We held you in our arms for short time, but we hold you in our hearts forever! Love, Uncle Dan and Juju

**

DICK, remembering you always, but especially today. You are always in my heart. Your Patricia

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lady of the Rockies is having its annual pasty sale March 22-26. 

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

WH previews Biden's address; expects payments soon

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News