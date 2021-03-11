Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 12, 2021

Remembering MARIAH McCARTHY on her birthday. Always in our hearts. Judy, Ned, Kevin, Annie, Brian, and Krista

**

In loving memory of our special angel MARIAH McCARTHY on her 28th birthday. We love you and miss you more each day. Grannie and Papa

**

MARIAH DAYE McCARTHY happy 28th birthday in heaven! We held you in our arms for short time, but we hold you in our hearts forever! Love, Uncle Dan and Juju

**

DICK, remembering you always, but especially today. You are always in my heart. Your Patricia

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lady of the Rockies is having its annual pasty sale March 22-26. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

