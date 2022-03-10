 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 11, 2022

  • 0

They say older is better. It’s true…Happy birthday BOB TAYLOR and many more. Love, The Gang

**

In loving memory of DONNA REILLY “LOVIE” second year. You are deeply missed. Jim, your dog Angel, and all your Family. We love you

**

Happy heavenly birthday JOSH MONDLOCH “DAWG”. We love and miss you every day. Love the Hanleys

**

Happy 39th birthday to our son JOSH. Love and miss you every day. Mom and Joe

**

Happy birthday UNCLE JOSH. Love you to the moon and back. Love, Mia

**

Happy 39th birthday Mine JOSHEY. Miss you every day. Love Gram

**

People are also reading…

Happy 39th birthday JOSH “DAWG,” think of you every day. Love, Brian, Erin, Mia and Moni

**

Thank you, ST. JUDE, ST. FRANCIS, HEART OF JESUS for prayers answered. G

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Rallies around the world showing support of Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News