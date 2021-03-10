Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 11, 2021

In loving memory of our cousin, DONNA REILLY on her first anniversary in heaven. Loved and missed by so many! Carol and Jim

**

In loving memory of DONNA REILLY “Lovie.” You are deeply missed. Jim, Angel and all your family. We love you.

**

HAPPY 38TH BIRTHDAY in heaven. Love you to the moon and back. Mia

**

Happy 38th birthday MINE JOSHY. Love and miss you every day. Gram

**

Today we remember our son JOSH on this 38th birthday. Forever in our hearts. Have a beer with Papa Gene, Papa Ed and Grandma Mary. Watch over us. Love, Mom and Joe

**

Remembering my brother JOSH “DAWG” on this 38th birthday. You’re always in my thoughts, Forever in my heart. Love, Brian, Erin, Mia and Mom

**