Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 11, 2021

In loving memory of our cousin, DONNA REILLY on her first anniversary in heaven. Loved and missed by so many! Carol and Jim
In loving memory of DONNA REILLY “Lovie.” You are deeply missed. Jim, Angel and all your family. We love you.
HAPPY 38TH BIRTHDAY in heaven. Love you to the moon and back. Mia
Happy 38th birthday MINE JOSHY. Love and miss you every day. Gram
Today we remember our son JOSH on this 38th birthday. Forever in our hearts. Have a beer with Papa Gene, Papa Ed and Grandma Mary. Watch over us. Love, Mom and Joe
Remembering my brother JOSH “DAWG” on this 38th birthday. You’re always in my thoughts, Forever in my heart. Love, Brian, Erin, Mia and Mom
Seasons come and go, time moves forward but the time we’ve lost here without you still saddens us. We think of you just not today on your birthday JOSH MONDLOCH but every day. We love you Dawg. The Hanleys
In loving memory of JOSH MONDLOCH celebrating his birthday in heaven. Hope you are having one with Grandpa Zupe, Papa Eddy and Grandma Mary. Miss our chats and I will love and miss you forever. Joanie
