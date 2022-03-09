 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 10, 2022

Today is your day and we celebrate you. Happy Birthday JOHN “BUBBA” PHYFIELD. EXTRA special thoughts of you today. Love you and miss you a bunch. Mom - our Brother and Uncle

Today we remember in prayer with love and respect, the birthday of our Father, PATRICK J. McMAHON (1903-1993). We are grateful for your life’s lessons, faith and wisdom. Keep watch over us all. Clan McMahon

May the SACRED HEART OF JESUS be adored, glorified, loved and preserved throughout the world forever and ever, Amen. SACRED HEART OF JESUS, pray for us ST. JUDE, worker of miracles, pray for us. ST. JUDE, helper of the homeless, pray for us. Say 9 times, 9 days, must publish

In loving memory of my Mom KATHERINE SMOLLACK on her birthday. It’s hard not having you to talk with, but we have wonderful memories forever in our hearts for all the years you have been gone from us. Love and miss you so much, Donna and Family

In loving memory of a former co-worker and friend, GEORGE BOSTON. May you rest in peace. From the Telephone Company Reunion Committee

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

