Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 1, 2022

MARILYN, you have earned your wings. Your spirit ascended high into the sky; after all this time, I still wonder why. I remember the evening, I kissed you good-bye; the memories of you, bring tears to my eyes. When you come for me, I’ll let out a sigh; I’ll know for eternity, together we’ll fly. Love forever, Bob

Happy Birthday, JIM ARMSTRONG, on what would be your 103rd birthday. We enjoy you and miss you, but know you are in a much better place. Enjoy the birthday dinner Mom fixes you!

Our Lady is lit today in memory of ANN JEAN PERKINS NASTANSKY from the Butte Central class of 1956

