Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 1, 2022

MARILYN, you have earned your wings. Your spirit ascended high into the sky; after all this time, I still wonder why. I remember the evening, I kissed you good-bye; the memories of you, bring tears to my eyes. When you come for me, I’ll let out a sigh; I’ll know for eternity, together we’ll fly. Love forever, Bob

**

Happy Birthday, JIM ARMSTRONG, on what would be your 103rd birthday. We enjoy you and miss you, but know you are in a much better place. Enjoy the birthday dinner Mom fixes you!

**

Our Lady is lit today in memory of ANN JEAN PERKINS NASTANSKY from the Butte Central class of 1956

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

