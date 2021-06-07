Our Lady of the Rockies lights for June 8, 2021

In memory of OTTO BINDER (06/08/1971). Love and prayers, Michele
**
In honor of PEGGY SKAKLES AND JACK GRINOLDS. Happy, happy birthday in heaven. The heavens are brighter because of you two, but our hearts are still broken. We miss you two so very, very much. Love, your families
**
Celebrating a wonderful couple BEV AND AL. HAPPY 65TH. Mary Shoemaker
**
Remembering LINDA PERNA MCNEIL our beautiful Sister and Aunt. Forever in our hearts.
**
DAD, gone but not forgotten, not just on your birthday, but every day. Lexi
**
NICK, missing you on your birthday. Memories make me smile through my tears. Love you forever, me
**
In loving memory of LINDA PERNA. Always and forever remembered. SMF
**
In loving memory of KEEGAN SHEA on his 6th birthday in heaven. We don’t need a special day to remember you. You are always on our minds and forever in our hearts every second of every day. So many memories we will cherish forever. You are forever missed forever remembered and forever loved bud! Your family
**
