Our Lady of the Rockies lights for June 6, 2021

In loving memory of my GRANDPA MARTIN “PAPA TINIE” STEFANICH on his 21st anniversary. Love and miss you, Dana

In memory of JEAN O’BRIEN on her birthday. MOM, remembering you is easy, we do it every day, but missing you is a heartache that never goes away. Love, Tony, Leah and Peggy

Mother and child together again. In loving memory of our MOTHER AND SISTER, DONNA HAXBY (2020) on the anniversary of her passing and Happy 50th birthday to our Brother and Nephew, JIMMIE JOE HAXBY (1973). Sooo missed and loved, Hugs! Your family

MOM, remembering you on your 100th BIRTHDAY! From Dee, PJ, Rene, Ron and your grand and great-grandchildren

In loving memory of BILL FOLEY on his 96th birthday in heaven. Love and miss you. Bob, Jo, Don, Bill, Bob and families

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

