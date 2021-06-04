 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for June 5, 2021
0 comments

Our Lady of the Rockies lights for June 5, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Celebrating a wonderful couple BEV AND AL. HAPPY 65TH. John and Sally

**

Happy birthday to KAY BURKE on her birthday in heaven. From your daughter and son-in-law. Sandy and Hammer and grandchildren. Kevin and Krystal. With all our love.

**

In loving memory of DARLENE ELIZABETH HURKES PANION BERUBE (OCTOBER 27,1930-MAY 23, 2021). “Those who touch our lives stay in our hearts forever.”  Love, Paul and Debbi

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Anaconda graduation ceremony

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News