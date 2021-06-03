Our Lady of the Rockies lights for June 4, 2021

In loving memory DORIE GIBBONS on her anniversary. You are gone but never forgotten. Love, Cindy

**

In loving memory of HERB WILLIS on his 94th birthday. We miss you Dad. We pray that you are enjoying being with the lord and your family member in heaven. With love, from the Willis Family

**

MARY ANN MALONEY LARSEN on the anniversary. You are definitely missed by everyone and loved so much.

**

In loving memory of LAURA D’ARCY on our 55TH wedding anniversary. Sadly missed by Jerry, Jody, Jeff and families

**

In memory of MANNIE ERWIN — It's been eleven long years today, but your memories and smile will never be forgotten — all our love, Char and all of the family

**

In loving memory of my SISTER “CATHERINE BURY” on her 9th anniversary. I think of you often and will always miss you. Love, Judy

**