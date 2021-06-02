Our Lady of the Rockies lights for June 3, 2021

Thinking of and missing you everyday DAD (THOMAS BERT CLEMO) on your 2nd birthday in heaven. Miss and love you more everyday. Love, Sue, Julie, Tom, Susie, Shawn, Daisy, Cole, Jack, Jake and Waylon
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net