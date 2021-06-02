 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for June 3, 2021
0 comments

Our Lady of the Rockies lights for June 3, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thinking of and missing you everyday DAD (THOMAS BERT CLEMO) on your 2nd birthday in heaven. Miss and love you more everyday. Love, Sue, Julie, Tom, Susie, Shawn, Daisy, Cole, Jack, Jake and Waylon

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News