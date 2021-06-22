Our Lady of the Rockies lights for June 23, 2021

MARGEL FOOTE KAUGMAN. Angels sang with joy when MARGEL made her way to heaven. Her path was paved with kindness, charity, love for all and a high level of energy to live life to the fullest. St. Thomas More wrote, “Pray for me, as I will for thee, that we may merrily meet in heaven.”

**

In honor of GREG SKAKLES on his 4th year in heaven. We are still waiting for your call or you coming through the door, or you driving down Cherry street. We will continue to wait until we see you again. We still love and learn from you every moment of every day. We love and miss you so much GREG (GO IRISH).

**

In loving memory of JILL POWERS. I miss you so very much my dear friend. Love, Robin

**

Wishing you a happy 100th birthday in heaven EDGAR DOBB SR. Loving and missing you always. Your family and friends

**