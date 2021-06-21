Our Lady of the Rockies lights for June 22, 2021

RONNIE G. MCCOY. March 17, 1948-June 22, 2021. In loving memory
**
In loving memory of VIRGINIA PETRONI on 6-19 on her birthday and ANGELO PETRONI for Father’s Day on 6-20. We were so blessed to have you in our lives! Love, your family
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net