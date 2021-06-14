Our Lady of the Rockies lights for June 15, 2021

We just want to wish a very special MOM AND DEAR FRIEND a happy birthday and very many many more. Love, Lonnie and family; Bill, Tessie, Joe, Vicky, Shauna Stevenson and families; Bonnie, Garrett, and family, Ed, Mary, Martin and family. And all your dear friends. God bless

**

In loving memory of GARY W. MANNIX. We love and miss you DAD! Love, Shelia, Paul and all your family

**

In loving memory of MARY RUTH (BRUNELL) BERRY. A sweet lady who will be loved and missed but always in our hearts. With sympathy to her family. Love, Aunt Carol and Berry family

**

Remembering our FATHER (JOSEPH “SPIKE” PELLETIER), on his birthday June 12, 2021. We were so blessed to have you for our Dad. Your children

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0