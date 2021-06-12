Our Lady of the Rockies lights for June 13, 2021

In memory of our beloved SISTER, MARLENE SMITH on her 1st anniversary in heaven on 6-9-21 and her birthday 6-13-21. You are so missed. When you left apart of us went with you. Until we meet again. Love your family, The Cains, Gavigans, Williams and Smith Families

Remembering our FATHER (JOSEPH “SPIKE” PELLETIER), on his birthday. We were so blessed to have you for our Dad. Your children

