Our Lady of the Rockies lights for June 13, 2021
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for June 13, 2021

In memory of our beloved SISTER, MARLENE SMITH on her 1st anniversary in heaven on 6-9-21 and her birthday 6-13-21. You are so missed. When you left apart of us went with you. Until we meet again. Love your family, The Cains, Gavigans, Williams and Smith Families

**

Remembering our FATHER (JOSEPH “SPIKE” PELLETIER), on his birthday. We were so blessed to have you for our Dad. Your children

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

