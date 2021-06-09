Our Lady of the Rockies lights for June 10, 2021

Remembering our wonderful parents and grandparents, JUNE AND JULIUS VANINA. We have great memories to cherish forever. Love and miss you, Max, Susie, Neil, Amy and Casey
**
I miss you “JEANIE.” Love, Eileen and family
**
In loving memory of SANDY AND KEN MCKAY on their 49th wedding anniversary and first anniversary in heaven. Loved and missed but always in our hearts. With sympathy to their family. Love, Aunt Carol Berry and family
**
In loving memory of MARY RUTH (DRUNELL) BERRY. A sweet lady who will be loved and missed but always in our hearts. With sympathy to their family. Love, Aunt Carol and Berry family
**
Today we celebrate our AUNT MICKEY MCGOWAN, OUR DAD, DAN O’GARA AND OUR AUNT ANN HASTINGS, on their shared birthday. Today, they are 100, 98 AND 96 YEARS OLD. They don’t age in our treasured memories. You all are deeply loved and missed. Love, O’Gara Kids, Grandkids and Great-grandkids
**
In loving memory of CHRIS DENNEHY on her birthday. This will be your best birthday ever to have DAD in heaven with you. I see the signs that you give me. Take care of Cass and Kenn along with the rest of the family. I miss playing catch with you. Love, Trish
**
In loving memory of my dear friend CRAZEE CAROL who celebrated her 5th anniversary in heaven on 6-8-21, with JIM, TINA, JORDAN, PAUL AND AMY, and is still the BOSS. Always in my thoughts and prayers. I will love and miss you forever. Joanus
**
